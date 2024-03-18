DRIVER - POLITICS AND THE MACHINE - WE VISITED THE FREE STATE CONFERENCE!

Beginnings on the Political side of the channel. I went to NH to support the Free State movement, And it was an incredible and hopeful experience. A brief chat on what its about and the obvious ties to cars and freedom. LINKS:

Free State Project https://www.fsp.org/

Tulsi Gabbard on Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7wKJRURaR57V/

Driver X account https://twitter.com/RtechDriver