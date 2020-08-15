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WORLD BIGFOOT RADIO ~ REAL SASQUATCH CAUGHT ON FILM! / LEO FRANK/ OSHASHAH RUN BREAKDOWN
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257 views • August 15, 2020
A quick look at a piece of video of a Sasquatch running away from a researcher in the woods, filmed in 2018 in Nova Scotia by Leo Frank. Full length interview, additional pics and backstory coming this fall! Also, see Leo's 2 previous episodes, especially #54, THE TROLL for more amazing cryptid info!
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