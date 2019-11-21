Propane and Onion Shortages, Ham Prices Up (914)

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Propane shortages rock eight midwest states in the middle of harvest season as the Arctic blast and record blizzard covered crops in snow which requires excessive drying, but lack of propane grinds USA harvest to a trickle. Ham prices USA doubling for Thanksgiving. India onion shortage causes civil unrest that is spilling to Bangladesh.
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***Today's Story Links***
India: Modi government's onion export ban a 'knee-jerk' reaction https://www.dw.com/en/india-modi-gove...
Soaring Indian onion prices raise risk of political fallout https://newstoday.com.bd/index.php?op...
Food inflation India https://www.hindustantimes.com/search...
Liquid Propane Bottleneck Cripples Drying Capacity https://www.agprofessional.com/articl...
Propane problems https://www.agprofessional.com/search...
Iowa Corn: Wet Grain and the Propane Shortage https://agfax.com/2019/11/14/iowa-cor...
Harvest Complication: Propane Demand Outstrips Supply https://agfax.com/2019/11/19/harvest-...
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