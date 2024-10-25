Palestinian rancher under siege in the village of Al-Shuyukh, north of Hebron.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist militant and Colonists attack farmers in the village of Al-Shuyukh, north of Hebron. Livestock were injured after Colonists set dogs on them and fired live ammunition. Sari Jaradat interviews Palestinian farmer Salah Halayqa about his ordeal.
Filmed: 20/10/2024
