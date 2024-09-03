In 1996, Gary exposed how the CIA hired drug traffickers, to sell massive amounts of cocaine in the US

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 1996, Gary exposed how the CIA hired drug traffickers, to sell massive amounts of cocaine in the United States, in order to raise untraceable funds to finance a terrorist organization who were trying to overthrow the Nicaraguan government.
These massive shipments of cocaine ultimately sparked the crack epidemic that decimated inner cities during the 90's. As a result Mainstream media vilified Gary Webb & destroyed his career which also destroyed his marriage. But he refused to back down. In 2004 he was found dead with 2 bullet wounds to his head. His death was ruled a suicide. This man literally lost everything to give us a glimpse of the truth. Don't let his memory or what he stood for fade.