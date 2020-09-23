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Fight Corruption
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19 views • September 23, 2020
Right now, people just like you are clamoring for more freedom and more stability in an increasingly unstable world. Corruption is everywhere, and at its head is government. Fight corruption by supporting the idea of self-protectorate. A self-protectorate does not allow for the law to be changed. In a self-protectorate, the law is immutable, unchangeable, unalterable, unamendable…. It is a system of permanent law, and it is the only way to achieve a society that is not rife with corruption.
Music for Video:
Electric Dreams by Scott Buckley | https://soundcloud.com/scottbuckley
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Music for Video:
Electric Dreams by Scott Buckley | https://soundcloud.com/scottbuckley
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
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