EPISODE 426: PESTICIDES, PILLS AND POLITICS

Moms Across America founder Zen Honeycutt on the growing pesticide crisis—and how the MAHA movement plans to take action; Jefferey Jaxen details the MAHA Commission’s 100-day report, the exploitation of autistic children within the medical system, and a must-see update on the WHO’s looming Pandemic Treaty; Dr. Adam Urato shares alarming new findings on SSRI antidepressants and how prenatal exposure may be harming fetal brain development.
Don’t miss this critical episode.
Guests: Zen Honeycutt, Adam Urato, M.D.
AIR DATE: May 29, 2025