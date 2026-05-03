USA's Ponzi Debt Scheme

Is the United States involved in a Ponzi scheme? If so, would that scheme affect you and your family? Could a USA Ponzi scheme affect other countries?

Let’s start with an understanding of the mechanics of a Ponzi scheme. A Ponzi scheme is named after the con artist and swindler named Charles Ponzi. The basics of the scheme are to offer a product or service to investors. This product or service was promoted as being very secure and risk-free while at the same time promising a very enticing rate of return on the investment. The con artist would then take the investment money of later “marks”, or investors, to partially pay a return on the investment of the earlier “marks”, or investors, while keeping a percentage for himself. As long as the con artist has new and more investors, the con artist can keep the swindle going. However, once the swindler runs out of new “marks” the con is up and he goes to jail.

So, how does this resemble the USA in any way? Some say with its debts as well as the way it has handled its Social Security Administration. Consider that the U.S. Treasury Notes are pledges. A Treasury Note is an I.O.U. issued by the U.S. Treasury. Basically, people give the United States money, and the United States gives them an I.O.U. As long as people are willing to buy U.S. Treasury Bills the United States can continue to print them at virtually no cost.

Currently the United States owes about 39 TRILLION dollars with plans to increases that debt.

Up to this point the United States has used all this borrowed money to fund our social and welfare programs without ever having to worry about paying back the money they borrowed. They simply print more I.O.U.s without ever intending to pay back the borrowers. The Ponzi is to just keep paying the earlier buyers with some of the money from the later buyers and keep the rest of the money for themselves. This process is called “The National Debt”.

But what if the buyers run out? What happens then? God has something to say about what happens then (cf. Habakkuk 2:6-8). Watch this video as Dr. Thiel shines the light of Word of God on the unpleasant truth of the perpetrators of the greatest Ponzi scheme ever as the United States of America is the most indebted nation of all time.

You can also read the full article to this video titled “US federal government debt now higher than annual GDP–could this be consistent with a prophesied curse and a destruction prophecy?” at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/us-federal-government-debt-now-higher-than-annual-gdp-could-this-be-consistent-a-prophesied-curse-and-a-destruction-prophecy/