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New ACLU Launched to Counter Authoritarian Power Grab/Political Arrests
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230 views • June 21, 2021
John Pierce of https://www.nclu.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to announce the National Constitutional Law Union as the answer to the useless ACLU in fighting for the constitutionally protected rights of Americans.
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