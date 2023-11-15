Michael- Hichborn - Lepanto Institute Investigation: Catholic Campaign, LGBT and Porn to Give to Minor Children

Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/ http://graceasagra.bio.link/presents

Freedom International Livestream

Tuesday Nov 14, 2023 @ 12:00 PM EST

5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Michael Hichborn

Topic: Lepanto Institute Investigation: Catholic Campaign, LGBT and Porn to Give to Minor Children

https://www.lepantoin.org/wp/

Bio:

Michael Hichborn is the founder of Lepanto Institute. Lepanto Institute which through in depth investigations and reports holds the Catholic Church accountable when it moves away from its’ biblical teachings. Michael has researched and produced an annual report on organizations receiving grant money from the Catholic Campaign for Human Development. This annual report, exposing dozens of grantees that are promoting abortion, birth control, homosexuality, and Marxism, has led to a nation-wide review of the CCHD and a tightening of its guidelines. Michael has also conducted research on Catholic hospital systems that are involved in the performance of abortions and sterilizations: he wrote a detailed report on

Abortion and contraception-providing organizations receiving money from catholic Relief Services and produced a detailed report on ObamaCare, its danger to women, pre-bprn babies and the elderly.

Grace Asagra, RN MA

