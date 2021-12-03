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Earn A Long Life Of Peace And Prosperity - Proverbs 3:1-2 (NIV)
1 My son, do not forget my teaching,
but keep my commands in your heart,
2 for they will prolong your life many years
and bring you peace and prosperity.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Walk your narrow path with wisdom
for long life, peace, and prosperity.
It costs you nothing to pursue godliness.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yckhpup4
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