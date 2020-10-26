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THE COVID / AIDS CONNECTION
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160 views • October 26, 2020
THE COVID / AIDS CONNECTION
Researchers have issued a dire warning that Covid trial vaccines, using a modified form of the adenovirus, have been shown to increase transmission of the AIDS virus. They are now questioning why both J&J and AstraZeneca chose to include the same adenovirus in their Covid vaccine candidates when over a decade of science has demonstrated the increased risk of HIV transmission. Take a Look.
First Aired: Oct, 22, 2020
#Covid19 #TrialVaccine #CovidAIDS #Vaccines #Health #JaxenReport #DelBigtree
Researchers have issued a dire warning that Covid trial vaccines, using a modified form of the adenovirus, have been shown to increase transmission of the AIDS virus. They are now questioning why both J&J and AstraZeneca chose to include the same adenovirus in their Covid vaccine candidates when over a decade of science has demonstrated the increased risk of HIV transmission. Take a Look.
First Aired: Oct, 22, 2020
#Covid19 #TrialVaccine #CovidAIDS #Vaccines #Health #JaxenReport #DelBigtree
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