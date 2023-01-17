https://gettr.com/post/p25cygl7965



01/11/2023 Dr. Malone: The CDC knows bombshell results about the risks of these vaccines, which had been previously denied. Those that receive vaccines are more likely to be hospitalized or die, and more likely to get infected with significant symptoms. Immunogenicity never equals protection. You can't use those data to make any predictions about effectiveness.

01/11/2023 马龙博士：CDC知道关于疫苗接种风险令人震惊的分析结果，但他们之前却矢口否认。接种疫苗的人更容易住院或者死亡，更容易感染后出现重症。免疫原性与保护完全不是一回事。按照专业说法，你不能使用这种数据去预测疫苗是否有效。