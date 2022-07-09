US High School Softball 3 Featuring: Bella Bosquez - Class of 2023

Good day Athletes, Warriors, Coaches, and Recruiters!



On this week's extravaganza we have a 3 tool talent out of Illionois whose a sure hitter and can shut em' down defensively.

In our Coaches' Corner we bring you part of a presentation from one of the top coaches in the USA. She will show you how to help improve your overall team skills in the field as well as at the plate. Enjoy!

Part one:

Bella Bosquez Class of 2023

NSR Profile:

- https://bit.ly/3apDkrl -

Part two:

The Work Up Drill - Carol Bruggeman

Coach gives us a description of The Work Up Drill for fastpitch softball players. In this drill a softball player must play great defense to get the opportunity to hit and then once hitting is up to par then that player may stay in offensive drills. Softball coaches may change their way of organizing this drill to better benefit their fastpitch softball team. Like this presentation? Be sure to check out:

Athlete Construction Level II: Building Bulletproof Softball Athletes

by Carol Bruggeman Teena Murray here - https://shrsl.com/3ltqr -

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Network.

- https://bit.ly/ListenToUSSportsRadio -

- http://www.USSportsRadio.net

(Attention! For the student-athlete's safety, US Sports does not have or keep any contact information for our profiled student-athletes. Please refer to the link above or on the video for contact information)