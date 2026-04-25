Burning Dnipropetrovsk - burning oil depots from Geran-2

Burning Dnipropetrovsk. (Ukraine)

Fire in Dnipropetrovsk after a strike by "Geran-2" drone kamikazes.

A burning oil depot along with an industrial zone in Dnipropetrovsk in the morning.

Dnipropetrovsk continues to be shrouded in smoke after the most massive strike on the city.

Adding: 💥 The targets of today's strikes in Dnepropetrovsk according to data from NASA FIRMS satellites:

➡️ A large-scale fire on the territory of the "Alliance-Sintez" oil depot;

➡️ A fire on the territory of "Object 100" of the "Yuzhmash" Design Bureau named after A. M. Makarov;

➡️ A fire on the territory of the oil storage facility of LLC "Neftek".