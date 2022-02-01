Video Flashback February 1, 2022 5G Powered Graphene Based Nano-Tech in the Pfizer Vaccine

Greg Reese reports on the well-known FACT that many batches of the Pfizer Vaccine have nano-tech that can be activated, heated up, assembled, turned on by 5G. The PEG Lipids are produced in Communist China and are sent in with the Covid-19 shots as neutral, but 5G at specific frequencies can activate them. At low frequencies, they reprogram you, and at a higher frequency it is allegedly lethal.The idea behind the specific graphene oxide nano-tech at one atom thick and made into self-building / self-assimilating designs inside the body assigned them in order to enhance frequencies and interact, for many is the same human cyborg experiment as was described in the March 30, 2021 07:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time Business Wire article “INBRAIN Neuroelectronics Secures $17 Million in Series A Funding for First AI-Powered Graphene-Brain Interface”“to enable ultra-high signal resolution…[with] unique electrical and thermal conduction properties…that is personalized for each patient.”The nanotech can interface to cause dreams, visions, nightmares, perceived voices, or electro-shock at whatever location it lands in the body, whether individual locations or simultaneously, even as it causes blood clots, rests on or in the organs, or what have you.For Pfizer filings, apart from the Moderna in the US, former Pfizer employee and intellectual rights analyst Karen Kingston informed Stew Peters in the 1st 10 minutes 30 seconds of his show thatshe had to gain discovery about the connection of PEG Lipids with the graphene oxide and 5G et al. activation via research the United Kingdom and run down the Lipids that are there Material Safety Data Sheet listed as ALC-0315 and ALC-0159.Those 2 PEG-lipids are exclusively manufactured in CHINA (patented under SINOPEG, who own patents on 2 of the Lipids) are like the battery acid to the lead that gets charged in a battery, in the sense that they activate the ability of the battery to be charged and retain its charge. Graphene oxide is also the main ingredient in hydro-gel, the main ingredient necessary for advanced Artificial Intelligence used in the high technology industry. The idea of the use is for a connectivity between humans and Artificial Intelligence control.The Federal Government calls medical DISCLOSURE as terrorism as of February 7, 2022, never mind that their acting under color of authority to usurp Congressionally passed legislation signed by a President is what is the matter, when the Nuremberg Laws and 21 US Code 360 guarantee the right of INFORMED CONSENT and the right to deny medical experiment shots that even Pfizer itself says are experiments in their International Contracts with Foreign Governments.