True the Vote Co-Founder Is ‘More Determined’ to Expose Election Fraud After Jail Time

Crossroads with Joshua Philipp: “Catherine Engelbrecht and Greg Phillips, co-founders of True the Vote, were sentenced to jail without bail, where they were placed in solitary confinement. This was because of a judge’s ruling after they refused to reveal a source in a civil case.
“Engelbrecht and Phillips, whose work investigating election fraud was exposed in Dinesh D’Souza’s documentary “2000 Mules,” were freed through an appeal. We speak with Catherine Engelbrecht about the experience, about the state of America, and about her continued work to expose election fraud.”
(Nov 17, 2022) Crossroads: https://www.theepochtimes.com/true-the-vote-co-founder-says-more-determined-to-expose-election-fraud-after-jail-time_4867483.html
Donate to Support Crossroads: https://donorbox.org/crossroads
Crossroads merchandise: https://www.epochtv.shop
Follow Crossroads on social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Crossroads.Josh
Twitter: https://twitter.com/crossroads_josh
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Crossroads_JoshuaPhilipp
Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@crossroads_josh
Gettr: https://www.gettr.com/user/crossroads_josh
Gab: https://gab.com/Crossroads_Josh
Telegram: https://t.me/Crossroads_josh
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.