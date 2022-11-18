Create New Account
True the Vote Co-Founder Is ‘More Determined’ to Expose Election Fraud After Jail Time
Published 10 days ago

Crossroads with Joshua Philipp: “Catherine Engelbrecht and Greg Phillips, co-founders of True the Vote, were sentenced to jail without bail, where they were placed in solitary confinement. This was because of a judge’s ruling after they refused to reveal a source in a civil case.


“Engelbrecht and Phillips, whose work investigating election fraud was exposed in Dinesh D’Souza’s documentary “2000 Mules,” were freed through an appeal. We speak with Catherine Engelbrecht about the experience, about the state of America, and about her continued work to expose election fraud.”


(Nov 17, 2022) Crossroads: https://www.theepochtimes.com/true-the-vote-co-founder-says-more-determined-to-expose-election-fraud-after-jail-time_4867483.html


