RT News - May 4 2025 6AM GMT

May 4, 2025

With the frontrunner banned - Romanians head to the polls for a re-run of last year's presidential elections. The first vote was annulled after a EU-sceptic candidate topped the poll. Russia accuses Vladimir Zelensky of making terrorist threats after he implies the safety of world leaders visiting Moscow to commemorate the defeat of Nazi Germany, cannot be guaranteed. And we ask this hour, who’s the real winners and losers - as Washington and Kiev sign a rare minerals agreement granting the US preferential access to Ukrainian resources.









