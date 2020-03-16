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What to Expect from 2020 and Current World Developments #2
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96 views • March 16, 2020
This second video looking at climate change and its relation to Bible prophecy details what to expect from 2020 and the unfolding global crisis. World developments in economics and technology are helping the China control system to spread its tentacles and power-base. This same system of control is responsible for silencing, torturing and even executing prisoners of conscience and minority groups in the country. Is this an omen of what is to come in other parts of the world?
Watch this video to get a clearer idea about some of the most important issues going on right now and how they will likely influence you in the near future.
Watch this video to get a clearer idea about some of the most important issues going on right now and how they will likely influence you in the near future.
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