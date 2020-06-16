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SNL Always Gets It - Part 3 of Many
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18 views • June 16, 2020
The only thing SNL leaves out is that most of these crises happen when administrations change so we're not quite sure who is responsible. What doesn't change so much is the JCS (Joint Chiefs of Staff) that became a permanent structure for perpetual war and war crimes in 1949.
Eisenhower didn't just warn us about the Military Industrial Complex. There were four different Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the two terms of his presidency. You might call that a rough start.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chairman_of_the_Joint_Chiefs_of_Staff
In 2005 the Appraisal Institute testified before
Congressional Committees on appraisal fraud. H.R. 1295 died in committee. Television shows on house flipping first appeared in 2005 and mortgaged homeowners don't have a lot of cash to buy spec houses.
http://www.appraisalinstitute.org/assets/1/7/AI_ASA_ASFMRA_Testimony_on_Legislative_Solutions.pdf
Eisenhower didn't just warn us about the Military Industrial Complex. There were four different Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the two terms of his presidency. You might call that a rough start.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chairman_of_the_Joint_Chiefs_of_Staff
In 2005 the Appraisal Institute testified before
Congressional Committees on appraisal fraud. H.R. 1295 died in committee. Television shows on house flipping first appeared in 2005 and mortgaged homeowners don't have a lot of cash to buy spec houses.
http://www.appraisalinstitute.org/assets/1/7/AI_ASA_ASFMRA_Testimony_on_Legislative_Solutions.pdf
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