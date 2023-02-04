Revelation of What Will Happen in the World After the 3 Days of Darkness!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Feb 3, 2023
Here we will talk about why the 3 days of darkness will happen, when, what will happen there and who it will affect, and basically what will happen after this event, that is, what will come next. And also how the 3 days of darkness are part of the process of purifying the world.
Source: https://forosdelavirgen.org/despues-3...
Correction on 7:21 - 100 years should be 1000 years of peace.
📖End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sjJweYJ6Q_Y
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.