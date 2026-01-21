BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Britain will not change its position on Greenland under the threat of American tariffs, Prime Minister Starmer
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1344 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 2 days ago

Britain will not change its position on Greenland under the threat of American tariffs, Prime Minister Starmer said in the House of Commons, responding to Trump's threats.

"I will not give in. Britain will not give up its principles and values for the future of Greenland under the threat of tariffs. This is my clear position," Starmer stated.

Adding, Dmitry Medvedev's forwarded post description:

Medvedev stated that Trump's possible seizure of Greenland is less justified than Russia's claims to Ukrainian territory, as Russia, according to the deputy head of the National Security Council, "is reclaiming its lands, which have been part of it for centuries".

"Greenland is completely different. It has never been directly connected to the United States, although they tried to buy it several times," wrote the deputy head of the Russian Security Council.

He also believes that Europe will try to make a deal with Trump, under which he will gain full military and economic access to Greenland, but formal sovereignty over the island will remain with Denmark.

"The overall situation is clear. Cowardly European 'roosters', having swallowed tranquilizers out of fear, will persuade the assertive uncle to take full custody of the island, but leave it in the formal ownership of the Danish Kingdom. Do as you please, uncle: take the island for indefinite free use, develop its mineral resources for free, build military bases, airfields, missile silos and any other facilities for total control," writes Medvedev.

However, in his opinion, Trump "needs to color the island on world maps in the stars-and-stripes color (a map has already been published, including Canada and Venezuela) and stand in line with the founding fathers".

In Medvedev's view, the price of seizing Greenland could be the elimination of NATO. "This is not about kidnapping a foreign leader, betrayed by his allies in a weakened country. And, finally, will Trump be allowed to do this...," concluded Medvedev.

https://x.com/MarioNawfal/status/2013884272877465906


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Federal subpoenas target Minnesota officials in escalating clash over immigration enforcement

Federal subpoenas target Minnesota officials in escalating clash over immigration enforcement

Ramon Tomey
Washington&#8217;s Sanctions Gamble Backfires, Leaving a Golden Russia and a Broken Dollar

Washington’s Sanctions Gamble Backfires, Leaving a Golden Russia and a Broken Dollar

Mike Adams
A cold war over a cold land: Trump’s Greenland gambit roils Davos

A cold war over a cold land: Trump’s Greenland gambit roils Davos

Willow Tohi
Moscow attempts to divide Western allies with selective praise as brutal winter attacks intensify

Moscow attempts to divide Western allies with selective praise as brutal winter attacks intensify

Cassie B.
House Oversight Committee moves to hold Clintons in contempt over noncompliance with subpoenas

House Oversight Committee moves to hold Clintons in contempt over noncompliance with subpoenas

Ramon Tomey
The Coming Showdown: Trump&#8217;s Insurrection Act Gambit and America&#8217;s Final Tribal War

The Coming Showdown: Trump’s Insurrection Act Gambit and America’s Final Tribal War

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy