Britain will not change its position on Greenland under the threat of American tariffs, Prime Minister Starmer said in the House of Commons, responding to Trump's threats.

"I will not give in. Britain will not give up its principles and values for the future of Greenland under the threat of tariffs. This is my clear position," Starmer stated.

Adding, Dmitry Medvedev's forwarded post description:

Medvedev stated that Trump's possible seizure of Greenland is less justified than Russia's claims to Ukrainian territory, as Russia, according to the deputy head of the National Security Council, "is reclaiming its lands, which have been part of it for centuries".

"Greenland is completely different. It has never been directly connected to the United States, although they tried to buy it several times," wrote the deputy head of the Russian Security Council.

He also believes that Europe will try to make a deal with Trump, under which he will gain full military and economic access to Greenland, but formal sovereignty over the island will remain with Denmark.

"The overall situation is clear. Cowardly European 'roosters', having swallowed tranquilizers out of fear, will persuade the assertive uncle to take full custody of the island, but leave it in the formal ownership of the Danish Kingdom. Do as you please, uncle: take the island for indefinite free use, develop its mineral resources for free, build military bases, airfields, missile silos and any other facilities for total control," writes Medvedev.

However, in his opinion, Trump "needs to color the island on world maps in the stars-and-stripes color (a map has already been published, including Canada and Venezuela) and stand in line with the founding fathers".

In Medvedev's view, the price of seizing Greenland could be the elimination of NATO. "This is not about kidnapping a foreign leader, betrayed by his allies in a weakened country. And, finally, will Trump be allowed to do this...," concluded Medvedev.

https://x.com/MarioNawfal/status/2013884272877465906





