Palestinians drop a grenade from a quadrocopter on a cluster of IDF personnel in the Beit Hanoun area in the northern Gaza Strip.
The Prisoner
Published 14 hours ago

While the first army of the region rested on the laurels of past victories, the militants in sneakers and sweatpants studied THEIR experience in full.

Palestinians publish footage of a grenade being dropped from a quadrocopter on a cluster of IDF personnel in the Beit Hanoun area in the northern Gaza Strip.

With the help of quadrocopters with drops, Palestinian militants have already burned several Merkava tanks.

Source @rybar

quadcoptergrenadebeit hanounidf personnel

