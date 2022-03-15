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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/15/22 Fluid Around Heart And Kidneys
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4 views • March 16, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/15/22 Fluid Around Heart And Kidneys
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing longevity. Citing the average age lengths in several different countries. Stating that those populations that live the longest have the most volcanoes. The volcanic ash contain minerals that end up in the water sources and soils. When crops are grown the plants suck up the minerals that then eaten by people.
Prearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of Ahiflower. This small meadow/hedgerow plant produces small, white, five pedal flowers. The flowers produces up four seeds. These seeds are pressed int ahiflower oil rich in omega fats. With a higher quantity of omegas than any other seed oil. A great alternative source for omegas for those concerned about toxins in seafood or vegetarians.
Gloria's brother has stage 4 pancreatic cancer and asks if the Projoba product might be a good addition to his program.
Tony was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
Brenda wants to lose weight and has hypothyroidism.
Dorian has fluid around her heart and kidneys causing chronic fatigue.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing longevity. Citing the average age lengths in several different countries. Stating that those populations that live the longest have the most volcanoes. The volcanic ash contain minerals that end up in the water sources and soils. When crops are grown the plants suck up the minerals that then eaten by people.
Prearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of Ahiflower. This small meadow/hedgerow plant produces small, white, five pedal flowers. The flowers produces up four seeds. These seeds are pressed int ahiflower oil rich in omega fats. With a higher quantity of omegas than any other seed oil. A great alternative source for omegas for those concerned about toxins in seafood or vegetarians.
Gloria's brother has stage 4 pancreatic cancer and asks if the Projoba product might be a good addition to his program.
Tony was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
Brenda wants to lose weight and has hypothyroidism.
Dorian has fluid around her heart and kidneys causing chronic fatigue.
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