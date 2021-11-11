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South Australian Nurse Speaks Truth to Media
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411 views • November 11, 2021
FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community.
Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
This video was circulating on Telegram on various channels and we could not identify the nurse advocating so well for her colleagues.
The quotes that appear alongside the video are directly from the interview. Legacy media channels 10 & 7 were there, but there doesn't appear to be any corresponding reports on those channels.
These professionals see the results of these 'safe and effective' experimental jabs every day. We should heed them when they raise the alarm.
Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
This video was circulating on Telegram on various channels and we could not identify the nurse advocating so well for her colleagues.
The quotes that appear alongside the video are directly from the interview. Legacy media channels 10 & 7 were there, but there doesn't appear to be any corresponding reports on those channels.
These professionals see the results of these 'safe and effective' experimental jabs every day. We should heed them when they raise the alarm.
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