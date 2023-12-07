Brave TV - Dec 7, 2023 - The Rise of AI in America and the Phoenix Rising from the Ashes









Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption in different sectors is getting quite prominent and healthcare is certainly one of them. In fact, the scope of AI in healthcare is vast and continues to grow rapidly. The use of AI has the potential to help healthcare providers in helping manage patients' data and administrative work seamlessly. Most of the technologies related to AI in healthcare have powerful applications, but the strategies they support can be different depending upon the healthcare provider and organization.

Some experts believe that AI in healthcare can perform as well as humans. Some are still skeptical about a major shift in healthcare towards Artificial Intelligence and its development. Having said that, Artificial Intelligence use has significantly grown over the years, as it has the potential to improve the quality of healthcare, reduce costs, and save lives. However, it is important to ensure that the use of AI in healthcare is ethical and transparent and that the patient’s privacy is protected. So let us look into the swift rise of Artificial Intelligence in healthcare, its scope, and more.

