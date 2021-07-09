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Π@ΝΔΗΜΙΑ Ἢ ΜΗΠΩΣ ΟΧΙ;
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75 views • July 09, 2021
Συζήτησις γιὰ τὸ θέμα τῆς «π@νδημίας» (;) μὲ τὴν ΓΙΑΤΡΟ, κ. Εὔη Κι@γιᾶ.
Οἱ μεθοδεύσεις τοῦ Κράτους, ἡ ἀντιμετώπισις ἀπὸ τοὺς ἐργοδότες, ἡ ὕποπτη στάσις τῆς Ἐκκλησίας, οἱ π@ρενέργειες καὶ οἱ θάν@τοι, ὁ τηλεοπτικὸς προγραμματισμὸς, οἱ πίνακες δεδομένων, προτάσεις γιὰ ὅσους δὲν ἐπιθυμοῦν τὴν ἔνεσι, τὴν ὁποία παρομοιάζει μὲ ρώσσικη ρουλέτα κ.ἄ.
Οἱ μεθοδεύσεις τοῦ Κράτους, ἡ ἀντιμετώπισις ἀπὸ τοὺς ἐργοδότες, ἡ ὕποπτη στάσις τῆς Ἐκκλησίας, οἱ π@ρενέργειες καὶ οἱ θάν@τοι, ὁ τηλεοπτικὸς προγραμματισμὸς, οἱ πίνακες δεδομένων, προτάσεις γιὰ ὅσους δὲν ἐπιθυμοῦν τὴν ἔνεσι, τὴν ὁποία παρομοιάζει μὲ ρώσσικη ρουλέτα κ.ἄ.
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