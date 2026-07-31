🎵Rusted Iron, Hearts of Gold

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Heartland rock track in E major at 128 BPM, The arrangement features gritty, overdriven electric guitars playing syncopated power chords and bluesy lead fills, A bright, percussive acoustic guitar provides rhythmic texture, The bass guitar follows the kick drum with driving eighth-note patterns, The drum kit uses a heavy backbeat with prominent crash cymbals and open hi-hats, A gritty, soulful male tenor vocal delivers the lyrics with occasional raspy growls and bluesy ad-libs, The bridge features a melodic electric guitar solo with heavy vibrato and pentatonic runs, The production is polished with moderate room reverb on the drums and a slight slapback delay on the vocals
[Intro]
[overdriven electric guitar riff, driving drums, acoustic guitar strumming]
(Yeah, yeah!)
[Verse 1]
[bass enters]
Barely eighteen with a worn-out coat
Dust on my boots and a lump in my throat
Daddy leaned over the passenger door
Said, "Son, there's a living on this factory floor"
[Pre-Chorus]
He pressed a silver dollar right into my hand
Said, "A man ain't built by the dirt on his land"
A good day's work ain't the cash in your sleeve
It's the man in the mirror when it's time to leave
[Chorus]
So raise your glass [cymbal crash]
Raise it high
Underneath this rust belt sky
For the gravel roads and the miles we led
For the sweat we bled and the words we said
They can chain the gates, they can lock the door
But they can't take away what we labored for
You built this town [guitar fill]
This town built you
And that's one truth they can't undo
[Instrumental Break]
[bluesy electric guitar solo, pentatonic runs, heavy vibrato]
[Verse 2]
Some found a bride at the county fair
Some left their youth in a folding chair
We buried our old men under the pine
And raised up kids on the same punchline
Time rolled on like a midnight train
Left the liquor and the pouring rain
You don't know you're standing on holy ground
Till the siren blows and the lights go down
[Bridge]
To the brick walls know every shift we worked
Every drop of grease on a flannel shirt
And when the final line stops running cold
The story's lived on, pure as gold
[Chorus]
So raise your glass
Raise it high
Ain't no shame in a grown man's eye
We built more than steel under high beam lights
We built our life, we built our pride
And when that whistle blows its final cry
I ain't saying no long goodbye
(No!)
I'm carrying it home
[Outro]
[guitar solo continues]
I'm carrying it home
(Whoa-oh!)
[heavy drum fills]
Rust and iron
And a heart of gold
[final power chord, cymbal swell]