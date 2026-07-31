🎵Rusted Iron, Hearts of Gold

Heartland rock track in E major at 128 BPM, The arrangement features gritty, overdriven electric guitars playing syncopated power chords and bluesy lead fills, A bright, percussive acoustic guitar provides rhythmic texture, The bass guitar follows the kick drum with driving eighth-note patterns, The drum kit uses a heavy backbeat with prominent crash cymbals and open hi-hats, A gritty, soulful male tenor vocal delivers the lyrics with occasional raspy growls and bluesy ad-libs, The bridge features a melodic electric guitar solo with heavy vibrato and pentatonic runs, The production is polished with moderate room reverb on the drums and a slight slapback delay on the vocals

[Intro]

[overdriven electric guitar riff, driving drums, acoustic guitar strumming]

(Yeah, yeah!)



[Verse 1]

[bass enters]

Barely eighteen with a worn-out coat

Dust on my boots and a lump in my throat

Daddy leaned over the passenger door

Said, "Son, there's a living on this factory floor"



[Pre-Chorus]

He pressed a silver dollar right into my hand

Said, "A man ain't built by the dirt on his land"

A good day's work ain't the cash in your sleeve

It's the man in the mirror when it's time to leave



[Chorus]

So raise your glass [cymbal crash]

Raise it high

Underneath this rust belt sky

For the gravel roads and the miles we led

For the sweat we bled and the words we said

They can chain the gates, they can lock the door

But they can't take away what we labored for

You built this town [guitar fill]

This town built you

And that's one truth they can't undo



[Instrumental Break]

[bluesy electric guitar solo, pentatonic runs, heavy vibrato]



[Verse 2]

Some found a bride at the county fair

Some left their youth in a folding chair

We buried our old men under the pine

And raised up kids on the same punchline

Time rolled on like a midnight train

Left the liquor and the pouring rain

You don't know you're standing on holy ground

Till the siren blows and the lights go down



[Bridge]

To the brick walls know every shift we worked

Every drop of grease on a flannel shirt

And when the final line stops running cold

The story's lived on, pure as gold



[Chorus]

So raise your glass

Raise it high

Ain't no shame in a grown man's eye

We built more than steel under high beam lights

We built our life, we built our pride

And when that whistle blows its final cry

I ain't saying no long goodbye

(No!)

I'm carrying it home



[Outro]

[guitar solo continues]

I'm carrying it home

(Whoa-oh!)

[heavy drum fills]

Rust and iron

And a heart of gold

[final power chord, cymbal swell]





