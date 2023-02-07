X22 REPORT Ep. 2990b - [DS] Planning To Sneak One In, Trump Turned The Tables On The [DS], Proxy President

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2990b - Feb. 5, 2023

[DS] Planning To Sneak One In, Trump Turned The Tables On The [DS], Proxy President

The [DS] is covering their lies with more lies. The balloon agenda exposed them all and the people are seeing the truth. Trump is a proxy President, the patriots are in control, he has turned the tables on them. The [DS] is now prepping to sneak one, if [JB] announces he is running they will remove [KH] and bring in another person. This is going to get interested, buckle up.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

