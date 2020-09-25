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Broccoli Sprouts: A Natural Cancer Killer?
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150 views • September 25, 2020
What’s so special about broccoli sprouts? According to various researchers (including Johns Hopkins and Ohio State University), they contain 1,000% more nutrients than mature broccoli!
Sulforaphane, the prominent phytochemical in broccoli, combats cancer on several fronts − including removal of carcinogens, prevention of cancer cell production, destruction of breast cancer cells, and tumor reduction. These small plants are in the cancer research limelight for their unique ability to exert 50 times the amount of cancer fighting power of broccoli.
So why are broccoli sprouts good for you? Watch the video to learn more!
Sprouts are easily absorbed into the system because they also contain potent digestive enzymes. Their flavor allows for easily adding them to all your favorite meals. Broccoli sprouts are also easy to grow and will keep for up to two weeks in the refrigerator.
If you’re wondering how to use this cruciferous vegetable in a recipe, look no further! Here’s a delicious broccoli sprouts dip with hemp seed oil: http://bit.ly/broccoli-sprouts-recipe.
Do YOU know what your #1 Health Killer is? Take the quiz to find out now AND receive a helpful eBook according to your responses: http://bit.ly/quiz-health-killer.
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
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About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA."
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE
Sulforaphane, the prominent phytochemical in broccoli, combats cancer on several fronts − including removal of carcinogens, prevention of cancer cell production, destruction of breast cancer cells, and tumor reduction. These small plants are in the cancer research limelight for their unique ability to exert 50 times the amount of cancer fighting power of broccoli.
So why are broccoli sprouts good for you? Watch the video to learn more!
Sprouts are easily absorbed into the system because they also contain potent digestive enzymes. Their flavor allows for easily adding them to all your favorite meals. Broccoli sprouts are also easy to grow and will keep for up to two weeks in the refrigerator.
If you’re wondering how to use this cruciferous vegetable in a recipe, look no further! Here’s a delicious broccoli sprouts dip with hemp seed oil: http://bit.ly/broccoli-sprouts-recipe.
Do YOU know what your #1 Health Killer is? Take the quiz to find out now AND receive a helpful eBook according to your responses: http://bit.ly/quiz-health-killer.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA."
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE
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