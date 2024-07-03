Cliff Schrader, Port Huron City Council War

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Former city council member Cliff Schrader sits down with Eileen to talk about a brewing war within the Port Huron City especially since Council member Anita Ashford announced her run to unseat Mayor Pauline Repp. Cliff addressed the strange Press Release from Council member Jeff Pemberton and his reason for dropping out of his county commissioner's race.





