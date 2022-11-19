Create New Account
Pelosi Out as Speaker, Government Still Wants You Dead, FTX Effective Altruism & NWO
Sam and Thomas discuss the One World Government Agenda, Canada going full Nazi killing babies and the disabled, Pelosi losing the speaker of the house position, FTX effective altruism, COVID-19, vaccines and much more

Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/

