Trump Revives Dreams of Canada 51st State AGAIN as Hegseth Declares War on Fat Generals

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Rick Walker on Maverick News as he dives into Trump’s shocking speech to military leaders, reigniting talks of Canada becoming the 51st state. Plus, Pete Hegseth’s bold declaration of war on “fat generals” shakes things up! Get the latest updates, exclusive insights, and today’s top breaking news. Support independent journalism by donating at https://www.freedomreporters.com or https://www.maverickdonations.com. #Trump #Canada51 #Hegseth #BreakingNews