WHO Director Tedros Adhanom - Gay, Red Terrorist Heads Global Lockdown

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Tedros Adhanom is an Ethiopian biologist, public health researcher, and official who has served since 2017 as Director-General of the World Health Organization. A non-physician implicated in genocide; he is just the person to oversee the destruction of civilization.
Further Info https://www.henrymakow.com/2020/08/tedros-gay-red-terrorist.html
Dr Cover-Up: Tedros Adhanom’s Controversial Journey To The WHO:
https://www.eurasiareview.com/02052020-dr-cover-up-tedros-adhanoms-controversial-journey-to-the-who-oped/