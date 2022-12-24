VA #139 Creator Explains the Cords Connecting People, Places, and Events Description: What are cords and what role do cords and cording play in human life? Can cords be both helpful and harmful? Do cords survive death and stay connected to souls in limbo? Do cordings develop with friendships, but also between enemies? How can we stay corded to someone across multiple lifetimes? Does cording to past trauma explain emotional disturbances like PTSD? Does cutting cords truly break our link to old karma or just a misconception? Creator explains how empowered prayer and divine healing are needed to repair the karmic baggage in the way of human happiness and progress. Join us! Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/ https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/

