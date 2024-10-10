BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THIS PRESENT DARKNESS - UNDERSTANDING IT'S ORIGINS - RBTV37
The Appearance
The Appearance
176 views • 6 months ago

REVELATIONS BEYOND THE VEIL 37


NOTE:


What you are going to hear in this program and upcoming ones, is going to impact the way you see things. When you listen to the things you are about to hear, you are never going to be able to look at anything the same way ever again. Some of the things shared are in the form of a story, so that even the youngest of children will be able to understand and comprehend the things that will be shared. Jesus Christ taught in parables when he was here on this earth, and later explained it to his disciples with clarity. This will probably take a few podcasts. So, sit back and clear your mind to receive fresh manna.



Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


nibiruplanet xspiritual warfaremark of the beasthuman sacrificefallen angelsantichrist666one world religionday of the lordstrong delusionman of sinancient civilizationsancient culturesmiracles of jesussolar flaressigns in the heavensaztecsman of lawlessnesskolbrinincasgeomagnetic stormsthe seven thundersheavens shakenearth tilting
