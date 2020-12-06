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Dr. Sherri Tenpenny on COVID-19, Vaccines, Fear and Health
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166 views • December 06, 2020
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny obliterates the #CoronaPanic mass hysteria whipped up around this supposed new virus that is, according to mainstream media, the WHO, and gullible governments destined to decimate millions and destroy the world.
source
https://everydayconcerned.net/dr-sherri-tenpenny-on-covid-19-vaccines-
fear-and-health/
source
https://everydayconcerned.net/dr-sherri-tenpenny-on-covid-19-vaccines-
fear-and-health/
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