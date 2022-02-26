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Return of "Pedo Professor" and Soaring Crime
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51 views • February 26, 2022
Return of another crazed professor as crime soars across the nation
Sources Cited:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-05-pedo-professor-suny-lectured-at-us-air-force-army-military-academies.html
https://nypost.com/2022/02/03/ex-ucla-lecturer-facing-charges-for-threat-laced-video/
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-01-31/former-ucla-lecturer-mass-shooting-video-800-page-manifesto
Standard Disclaimer: All sounds, images, and information used are protected under the safe harbor of fair use for education, commentary, criticism, education, and reporting purposes. Any and all concerns should be addressed directly to me and I will rectify the situation as quickly as is reasonably possible.
Sources Cited:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-05-pedo-professor-suny-lectured-at-us-air-force-army-military-academies.html
https://nypost.com/2022/02/03/ex-ucla-lecturer-facing-charges-for-threat-laced-video/
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-01-31/former-ucla-lecturer-mass-shooting-video-800-page-manifesto
Standard Disclaimer: All sounds, images, and information used are protected under the safe harbor of fair use for education, commentary, criticism, education, and reporting purposes. Any and all concerns should be addressed directly to me and I will rectify the situation as quickly as is reasonably possible.
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