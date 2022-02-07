Evil Khazarian Mafia - How the Rockefeller influenced the world to remove all the natural remedies from practice and from the books, so that they may cash in on the patented pharmaceuticals.

How the Rockefeller influenced the world to remove all the natural remedies from practice and from the books, so that they may cash in on the patented pharmaceuticals.



If they were able to remove and demonize natural cures as something "primitive" that was used since the dawn of time, you can't even begin to understand how immensely they crooked our history that they teach today.



The less you know about your roots, the better for them, as the one that doesn't know his past, doesn't know why he's placed here, and certainly doesn't know where he's going.



Much love to you all,



Niko



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