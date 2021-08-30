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Bioweapon or hoax? - What is Covid19?
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144 views • August 30, 2021
Soon after the pandemic began, the theory that Covid19 was a bioweapon was being shared around the internet. Then Covid was called a "hoax" and conspiracy theorists have been relentlessly spreading that this is true all over the internet. Have conspiracy theorists been duped into spreading a massive lie instead of what is truly going on?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey
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