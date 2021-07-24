© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Open Your Mind
Follow
2
Share
Report
101 views • July 24, 2021
Mixed bag for viewers- Subscribe and share if possible- 5G is the strongest threat to humanity that exists- YOU WILL WAKE UP TO THIS AS MY VIDEOS HAVE BEEN SAYING FOR YEARS- Posts are recorded and a record is kept- The 5G COV-19 Frequencies of the Cell Towers are the Virus cause, to all persons including those people who have taken the Virus Test and or the Jab-
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.