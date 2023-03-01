Create New Account
Another Coincidence? - Atlanta Cyclist struck by Heart Attack...
The Prisoner
ATLANTA - A quick-thinking policeman leapt into action and revived a cyclist, possibly saving his life. The heart-pounding moments unfolded at Sandtown Road and Central Villa Drive in southwest Atlanta. Police bodycam video captured the officer’s heroic action.

Atlanta Police Officer Jaleel Tulloch said it started as a regular day driving on his beat. He had just waved a cyclist through the intersection.

"At first it was just normal, regular normal. He was smiling. And then, it just happened."

Source:
https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/sw-atlanta-police-cpr-cyclist-lifesaving

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

Keywords
heart attackcardiac arrestvaxx

