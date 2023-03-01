Another Coincidence? - Atlanta Cyclist struck by Heart Attack...

ATLANTA - A quick-thinking policeman leapt into action and revived a cyclist, possibly saving his life. The heart-pounding moments unfolded at Sandtown Road and Central Villa Drive in southwest Atlanta. Police bodycam video captured the officer’s heroic action.
Atlanta Police Officer Jaleel Tulloch said it started as a regular day driving on his beat. He had just waved a cyclist through the intersection.
"At first it was just normal, regular normal. He was smiling. And then, it just happened."
Source:
https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/sw-atlanta-police-cpr-cyclist-lifesaving
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.