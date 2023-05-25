Does that sound familiar (in French)?

Governments, WHO and media big scary tv-show in 2009. A swine flu pandemic is about to strike the world. A pandemic? Is the illness that severe? Well, the WHO definition of pandemic has just been modified and the obsolete, outdated criterium of "illness severity" has conveniently been removed. Assessing an illness severity is difficult and lacks objectivity, you know ...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.