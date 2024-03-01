Create New Account
Trump Co-Defendant's Lawyer Lays Out Case To Disqualify Fani Willis From GA Trial
BREAKING NEWS: Trump Co-Defendant's Lawyer Lays Out Case To Disqualify Fani Willis From GA Trial


In Fulton County court, attorney John Merchant, who represents former President Trump's co-defendant Michael Roman, laid out his case to disqualify D.A. Fani Willis from the election interference trial.

