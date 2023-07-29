How a Former Sniper Became a Target of an FBI Takedown | JACK CARR IRONCLAD

Real Story of How a Former Sniper Became a Target of an FBI Takedown | IRONCLAD

Today’s guest is Grizzly Forge founder Lucas O’Hara. Lucas is an entrepreneur, blacksmith, bladesmith, and former U.S. Army sniper.

In his eight years in the U.S. Army, Lucas served in the Presidential Honor Guard, the Continental Color Guard, and deployed to Iraq with the Third Infantry Division.

Following his time in the military, Lucas worked as a bouncer and bodyguard in Atlanta, and worked as a contractor overseas before taking a knife-making class at Goat n Hammer that changed his life.

Soon thereafter, Lucas founded Grizzly Forge and began making handmade custom bushcraft and EDC knives, which included a collaboration with Black Rifle Coffee Company.

