Conversations Beyond the Veil w/ Special Guest Bob Fletcher

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Note: Bob K. Fletcher Robert Kenneth was an American aerospace engineer, intelligence operative, and whistle blower who worked in classified military programs for decades before his sudden disappearance. This was probably one of the last interviews that he did. We consider what he shared in this podcast very important in, lieu of where we are today, We are airing it here for your benefit.
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on Brighteon...
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064