Bella Thorne, former child Disney star, tells about getting molested from age 6-14 at Disney
438 views
•
Published 16 hours ago
•
They destroy the kids that come through there.
They are not child stars, they are child sex slaves.
Mirrored - Jim Crenshaw
Keywords
disneychild sex abusebella thorne
