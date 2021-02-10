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This Book from the 60’s Predicted What Is Happening Today
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12 views • February 10, 2021
This Book from the 60’s Predicted What Is Happening Today
Jay Dyer of http://jaysanalysis.com guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down how Carroll Quigley's book 'Tragedy and Hope' predicted what is happening today. Get your own copy and read for yourself: https://www.infowarsstore.com/tragedy-hope
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=6021d6d7fb61aa2b110b242e
Jay Dyer of http://jaysanalysis.com guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down how Carroll Quigley's book 'Tragedy and Hope' predicted what is happening today. Get your own copy and read for yourself: https://www.infowarsstore.com/tragedy-hope
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=6021d6d7fb61aa2b110b242e
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