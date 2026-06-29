Putin says Kiev proposed limiting the fighting to just four territories: Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye. (yesterday)



Speaking in an interview with VGTRK's Pavel Zarubin, Putin said Russia rejected the offer because it would let Ukrainian forces regroup and shift units from elsewhere on the front into the southeast.



"There are proposals coming from Kiev to limit combat operations to just four territories: the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye, and Kherson regions. This would let the Ukrainian armed forces redeploy units there from other sectors. It would be a lifeline for Kiev given its manpower shortage. But saving the Kiev regime isn't part of our plans," Putin said.



Putin also said Russia intends to build a "security zone" along the Sumy and Kharkov border areas, and that Ukraine will "pay with territory" for its incursion into Kursk region.

Also, Putin says AFU strikes on Russian territory are an "information operation" aimed at splitting Russian society and forcing Moscow to halt the war in Ukraine.

Speaking in the same interview with VGTRK's Pavel Zarubin, Putin said the West and Kiev need a pause in the fighting, "even for a short time," for one reason: to stop the advance of Russian forces along the front.