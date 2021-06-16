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[VOSTFR] Sandi Adams #Agenda21 #Agenda2030 #GrandReset Etc Rassemblement 'Sauvons nos droits' Londres 26.09.2020
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0 view • June 16, 2021
✅Liens en rapport avec la vidéo :
https://sandiadams.uk/
https://www.weforum.org/
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Klaus_Schwab
✅ Happytalisme :
https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/04/22/1807466/0/en/United-Nations-New-Economic-Paradigm-Calls-On-All-People-All-Nations-To-Adopt-Happytalism-Over-Capitalism-On-Occasion-Of-49th-Earth-Day.html#:~:text=Founded%20in%202009%2C%20happytalism%20is,well%20as%20into%20daily%20life
.
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-nations-nep-calls-on-all-people-and-all-nations-to-adopt-happytalism-over-capitalismsocialism-on-occasion-of-july-4-us-independence-day-2019-300880251.html
✅ Capitalisme de surveillance :
https://frenchtreasuryintheus.org/fr/nous-avons-lu-the-age-of-surveillance-capitalism-de-shoshana-zuboff/
✅ Alison McDowell :
La quatrième révolution industrielle et la prise de contrôle technologique mondiale avec Alison McDowell :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-HrCus6yFA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbtbjClShtA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMGpG9yWNNc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZObMvJPQ6A
✅ Interactive mind maps (cartes mentales interactives en ligne) :
https://www.mindmeister.com/es/1315113657/agenda-2030-y-ods
✅ human capital bonds (obligations de capital humain) :
https://ideas.repec.org/a/fip/fedfcr/00010.html
https://www.frbsf.org/community-development/files/human-capital-performance-bonds.pdf
✅ Investissement à impact social :
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Investissement_à_impact_social
https://www.iisd.org/publications/impact-tokens-blockchain-based-solution-impact-investing
✅ Blockchain ledgers :
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Registre_distribué
✅ Tables tactiles pour enfants
https://www.pinterest.fr/pin/844002786388072149/
https://www.humelab.com/en/products/clea
https://www.sharp.co.uk/cps/rde/xchg/gb/hs.xsl/-/html/product-details-interactive-models.htm?product=L80NT40RB01
✅ Steve Rothschild
https://g.co/kgs/VtQfSH
https://www.frbsf.org/community-development/files/human-capital-performance-bonds.pdf
✅ Tony Blair
https://thegiin.org/news/rajiv-shah-and-tony-blair-on-impact-investing
✅ Ronald Cohen
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ronald_Mourad_Cohen
✅ Intelligence artificielle
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intelligence_artificielle
ETC ETC Faites vos propres recherches
✅ Citation de Sandi Adams dans cette vidéo :
«Les entreprises et les banques centrales qui assurent la gestion des données financent le système scolaire.
Notre système scolaire est en cours de privatisation.
l'Unicef finance ces programmes et a testé la technologie dans les pays et communautés pauvres d'Afrique
Disney finance l'Unicef pour produire cette technologie destinée aux jeunes enfants afin de les inciter à normaliser ces modèles "Blockchain" et contrats intelligents et vous entrez dans le jeu, dans la Blockchain, les enfants sont utilisés comme des personnages.
avec des profils numériques, des prédictions
et le comportement des groupes sociaux.»
Me soutenir :
✅ Paypal : http://urlz.fr/dr03
✅ Tipeee : https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
Pour me suivre :
☑️ https://odysee.com/@Miniver
☑️ https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@Miniver
☑️ https://parler.com/profile/Miniver1984
📧 [email protected]
https://sandiadams.uk/
https://www.weforum.org/
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Klaus_Schwab
✅ Happytalisme :
https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/04/22/1807466/0/en/United-Nations-New-Economic-Paradigm-Calls-On-All-People-All-Nations-To-Adopt-Happytalism-Over-Capitalism-On-Occasion-Of-49th-Earth-Day.html#:~:text=Founded%20in%202009%2C%20happytalism%20is,well%20as%20into%20daily%20life
.
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-nations-nep-calls-on-all-people-and-all-nations-to-adopt-happytalism-over-capitalismsocialism-on-occasion-of-july-4-us-independence-day-2019-300880251.html
✅ Capitalisme de surveillance :
https://frenchtreasuryintheus.org/fr/nous-avons-lu-the-age-of-surveillance-capitalism-de-shoshana-zuboff/
✅ Alison McDowell :
La quatrième révolution industrielle et la prise de contrôle technologique mondiale avec Alison McDowell :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-HrCus6yFA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbtbjClShtA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMGpG9yWNNc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZObMvJPQ6A
✅ Interactive mind maps (cartes mentales interactives en ligne) :
https://www.mindmeister.com/es/1315113657/agenda-2030-y-ods
✅ human capital bonds (obligations de capital humain) :
https://ideas.repec.org/a/fip/fedfcr/00010.html
https://www.frbsf.org/community-development/files/human-capital-performance-bonds.pdf
✅ Investissement à impact social :
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Investissement_à_impact_social
https://www.iisd.org/publications/impact-tokens-blockchain-based-solution-impact-investing
✅ Blockchain ledgers :
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Registre_distribué
✅ Tables tactiles pour enfants
https://www.pinterest.fr/pin/844002786388072149/
https://www.humelab.com/en/products/clea
https://www.sharp.co.uk/cps/rde/xchg/gb/hs.xsl/-/html/product-details-interactive-models.htm?product=L80NT40RB01
✅ Steve Rothschild
https://g.co/kgs/VtQfSH
https://www.frbsf.org/community-development/files/human-capital-performance-bonds.pdf
✅ Tony Blair
https://thegiin.org/news/rajiv-shah-and-tony-blair-on-impact-investing
✅ Ronald Cohen
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ronald_Mourad_Cohen
✅ Intelligence artificielle
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intelligence_artificielle
ETC ETC Faites vos propres recherches
✅ Citation de Sandi Adams dans cette vidéo :
«Les entreprises et les banques centrales qui assurent la gestion des données financent le système scolaire.
Notre système scolaire est en cours de privatisation.
l'Unicef finance ces programmes et a testé la technologie dans les pays et communautés pauvres d'Afrique
Disney finance l'Unicef pour produire cette technologie destinée aux jeunes enfants afin de les inciter à normaliser ces modèles "Blockchain" et contrats intelligents et vous entrez dans le jeu, dans la Blockchain, les enfants sont utilisés comme des personnages.
avec des profils numériques, des prédictions
et le comportement des groupes sociaux.»
Me soutenir :
✅ Paypal : http://urlz.fr/dr03
✅ Tipeee : https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
Pour me suivre :
☑️ https://odysee.com/@Miniver
☑️ https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@Miniver
☑️ https://parler.com/profile/Miniver1984
📧 [email protected]
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