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[VOSTFR] Sandi Adams #Agenda21 #Agenda2030 #GrandReset Etc Rassemblement 'Sauvons nos droits' Londres 26.09.2020
Miniver1984
Miniver1984
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0 view • June 16, 2021
✅Liens en rapport avec la vidéo :

https://sandiadams.uk/

https://www.weforum.org/

https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Klaus_Schwab

✅ Happytalisme :
https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/04/22/1807466/0/en/United-Nations-New-Economic-Paradigm-Calls-On-All-People-All-Nations-To-Adopt-Happytalism-Over-Capitalism-On-Occasion-Of-49th-Earth-Day.html#:~:text=Founded%20in%202009%2C%20happytalism%20is,well%20as%20into%20daily%20life
.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-nations-nep-calls-on-all-people-and-all-nations-to-adopt-happytalism-over-capitalismsocialism-on-occasion-of-july-4-us-independence-day-2019-300880251.html

✅ Capitalisme de surveillance :
https://frenchtreasuryintheus.org/fr/nous-avons-lu-the-age-of-surveillance-capitalism-de-shoshana-zuboff/

✅ Alison McDowell :
La quatrième révolution industrielle et la prise de contrôle technologique mondiale avec Alison McDowell :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-HrCus6yFA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbtbjClShtA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMGpG9yWNNc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZObMvJPQ6A

✅ Interactive mind maps (cartes mentales interactives en ligne) :
https://www.mindmeister.com/es/1315113657/agenda-2030-y-ods

✅ human capital bonds (obligations de capital humain) :
https://ideas.repec.org/a/fip/fedfcr/00010.html

https://www.frbsf.org/community-development/files/human-capital-performance-bonds.pdf

✅ Investissement à impact social :
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Investissement_à_impact_social

https://www.iisd.org/publications/impact-tokens-blockchain-based-solution-impact-investing

✅ Blockchain ledgers :
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Registre_distribué

✅ Tables tactiles pour enfants
https://www.pinterest.fr/pin/844002786388072149/

https://www.humelab.com/en/products/clea

https://www.sharp.co.uk/cps/rde/xchg/gb/hs.xsl/-/html/product-details-interactive-models.htm?product=L80NT40RB01

✅ Steve Rothschild
https://g.co/kgs/VtQfSH

https://www.frbsf.org/community-development/files/human-capital-performance-bonds.pdf

✅ Tony Blair
https://thegiin.org/news/rajiv-shah-and-tony-blair-on-impact-investing

✅ Ronald Cohen
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ronald_Mourad_Cohen

✅ Intelligence artificielle
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intelligence_artificielle

ETC ETC Faites vos propres recherches

✅ Citation de Sandi Adams dans cette vidéo :
«Les entreprises et les banques centrales qui assurent la gestion des données financent le système scolaire.
Notre système scolaire est en cours de privatisation.
l'Unicef finance ces programmes et a testé la technologie dans les pays et communautés pauvres d'Afrique
Disney finance l'Unicef pour produire cette technologie destinée aux jeunes enfants afin de les inciter à normaliser ces modèles "Blockchain" et contrats intelligents et vous entrez dans le jeu, dans la Blockchain, les enfants sont utilisés comme des personnages.
avec des profils numériques, des prédictions
et le comportement des groupes sociaux.»

Me soutenir :
✅ Paypal : http://urlz.fr/dr03
✅ Tipeee : https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/

Pour me suivre :
☑️ https://odysee.com/@Miniver
☑️ https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@Miniver
☑️ https://parler.com/profile/Miniver1984

📧 [email protected]
Keywords
agenda 21agenda 30nouvel ordre mondial
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